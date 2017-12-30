Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Joan of Arc parade, 6 p.m., French Quarter

January 6 is Joan of Arc’s birthday! Therefore it is time for the 10th annual Joan of Arc parade in the French Quarter. Expect a 400-person procession featuring warrior women in armor on horseback, marching monks, angels, trumpeters, bagpipers, and other medieval martyrdom merrymakers. All with a French inflection, of course.

The foot (and hoof) parade starts on Decatur Street at Toulouse Street. It heads uptown, then makes a right at Conti Street, then another right at Chartres Street, then right on Ursulines Street, and right yet again on Decatur Street, ending at Jackson Square. Don’t miss the sword blessing ceremony at St. Louis cathedral midway through the parade.

This year the Dark Ages begins at 6 p.m., earlier than in past years, because of the city’s King’s Day fireworks display on the riverfront at 9 p.m. (see below).