Phunny Phorty Phellows Phunny Phorty Phellows kicks off Mardi G
Photo by Kathleen Flynn, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
We’ll barely have time to get the New Year’s Eve Champagne bubbles out of our bloodstreams before it’ll be time to toast the start of the 2018 Mardi Gras season a mere week from now on Jan. 6.
Here’s what to do to welcome Carnival on day one.
Joan of Arc parade 2017
Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Joan of Arc parade, 6 p.m., French Quarter
January 6 is Joan of Arc’s birthday! Therefore it is time for the 10th annual Joan of Arc parade in the French Quarter. Expect a 400-person procession featuring warrior women in armor on horseback, marching monks, angels, trumpeters, bagpipers, and other medieval martyrdom merrymakers. All with a French inflection, of course.
The foot (and hoof) parade starts on Decatur Street at Toulouse Street. It heads uptown, then makes a right at Conti Street, then another right at Chartres Street, then right on Ursulines Street, and right yet again on Decatur Street, ending at Jackson Square. Don’t miss the sword blessing ceremony at St. Louis cathedral midway through the parade.
This year the Dark Ages begins at 6 p.m., earlier than in past years, because of the city’s King’s Day fireworks display on the riverfront at 9 p.m. (see below).
Fireworks on the River 4th of July fireworks in New Orleans
Photo by Chris Granger, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
King's Day Celebration fireworks, 9 p.m., French Quarter riverfront
As you may have heard, New Orleans is celebrating its 300th birthday in 2018. To get the party started with a bang, Mardi Gras-themed fireworks (purple, green, and gold, we presume), will pop over the river starting at 9 p.m. on Jan. 6.
26lvkingcake
Photo by Julia Drapkin, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Dong Phuong King Cakes Carnival Kickoff, 8 to 10 a.m., Lakeview
Pizza NOLA, at 141 Harrison Avenue, hails the coming of the 2018 Carnival season with a parking lot king cake party featuring the much coveted Dong Phuong Vietnamese bakery king cakes and the beloved Benny Grunch and The Bunch band.
NOTE: Jan. 6 is the first day you can legitimately eat king cake. Eating king cake before Jan. 6 invites really, really bad Crescent City karma. If you eat king cake before Jan. 6, the Saints might not go to the Super Bowl. It’s that simple.
Read Ann Maloney's gentle chastisement: "Christmas is over, so it's time for king cake, right? Not yet, folks."
Krewe of Excalibur 2017
Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Carnival Kickoff Celebration, Metairie, 2 p.m.
The free afternoon party marking the start of the throw me somethin' season in Jefferson Parish will include performances by Big Sam’s Funky Nation and the Grace King High School Marching Band, plus appearances by the New Orleans Baby Cakes’ mascots and 2018 Mardi Gras royalty. The outdoor celebration takes place on the neutral ground of Veterans Boulevard at the corner of Severn Avenue.
Note: Despite what others may tell you, Baby Cakes is a brilliant name for a New Orleans baseball team.