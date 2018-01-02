Manny Randazzo's King Cakes to open early in 2018 (gasp!)

Are you one of those folks who stands in line each Jan. 6 at Manny Randazzo King Cakes at 3515 N. Hullen St. in Metairie? If so, you might like to know that for the first time (that we can recall) the much-loved, Carnival-season-only bakery is opening before King's Day.

Pause for an audible gasp (!) from traditional New Orleanians.

A crawl on the bakery's website reads: "Our storefront will open Wed. Jan. 3 @ 6:30 am for our 2018 king cake season!!!"

Although king cakes are available year-round in New Orleans, many bakeries follow the New Orleans' tradition of selling them only from King's Day on Jan. 6 through Mardi Gras, which this year falls on Feb. 13.

Usually a long line of the faithful cues up to get the first king cakes of the season in the wee hours of the morning of Kings Day at the little bakery tucked away just off North Causeway Boulevard.

We were unable to reach the family Tuesday to talk about this change in opening date, but a message on the bakery voice mail confirms the Wednesday (Jan. 3) opening. (If you know of years when they have opened this early, please let me know: amaloney@nola.com.)

In 2012, the bakery came out on top in our taste-test of reader-nominated king cakes.